Donald Trump just denied knowing Prince Andrew despite the countless photos proving otherwise

Donald Trump is currently in the UK, visiting London for a NATO summit on international security.

This is the President’s third trip to the UK since he was elected, with the two-day break also seeing him catch up with the Royal Family.

Multiple members of the Mountbatten-Windsors were on-hand to greet world leaders at a reception yesterday, from the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

It wasn’t the royals in attendance that made the most news however, with a few of the absences being very obvious. Prince Andrew was not in attendance, having stepped down from royal duties last month amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Ever one to make the nation face-palm, Donald Trump seemed to try to remove himself from the controversial scandal, insisting that he didn’t know Prince Andrew, when according to multiple photographs, he does.

‘I don’t know him, no,’ Trump told reporters outside the NATO summit.

It’s unsurprising therefore that the internet has taken great delight in posting countless photographs of the President and the Duke of York together, whether it was their breakfast this June during Trump’s tour of London or a photo of them and Melania at a party back in 2000.

What does it all mean?