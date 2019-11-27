Melania Trump just received a very frosty welcome from school children

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent snubbing of his children – seeming to forget his daughter’s birthday only recently.

This month however it was all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to Donald Trump seeming to make a very loaded statement about his wife, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot.

This week it was Melania’s reception that got the world talking, as the First Lady was loudly booed at the Opioid Awareness Youth Summit.

Yes, really. As she took to the stage to address students in Baltimore as part of her Be Best initiative, the schoolchildren reportedly broke out in loud boos.

‘I’m in this fight for you, and I’m fighting for you,’ Melania told the crowd.

People are said to have been surprised by the response, with the First Lady rarely prompting such a reaction on her own.

‘We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion,’ Melania has stated. ‘But the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.’