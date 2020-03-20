Melania Trump’s divisive coronavirus adverts are going viral

Here’s everything you need to know…

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize and of course his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour.

Recently however it’s been all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to Donald Trump seeming to make a very loaded statement about his wife, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot.

The coronavirus outbreak has made Melania the biggest conversation topic however, with the First Lady facing a wave of backlash after posting photographs of the construction of the new White House tennis complex and tweeting messages that some deemed ‘insensitive’ amid the pandemic.

It was announced earlier this week that Melania had been chosen by Donald Trump to star in a series of coronavirus awareness adverts, encouraging Americans to socially distance themselves and wash their hands in order to prevent the outbreak from spreading.

The coronavirus public service announcements are out and they are unsurprisingly going viral.

‘Today, I want to speak with you about coronavirus and what it means for you and your family,’ Melania announced in the video. ‘While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever.’

She continued: ‘Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at places of worship, concerts, and sporting events again. I urge you to stay connected to family and loved ones through video chats, phone calls, social media, and other safe technologies.’

Concluding her statement, Melania announced: ‘Stay safe, and remember, while many of us are apart, we are all in this together.’

The public service announcements will reportedly be aired on ABC, CBS and NBC, among other networks.