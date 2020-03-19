Melania Trump has been chosen by Donald Trump to star in a series of coronavirus awareness adverts

Here's everything you need to know...

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize and of course his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour.

Recently however it’s been all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to Donald Trump seeming to make a very loaded statement about his wife, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot.

The coronavirus outbreak has made Melania the biggest conversation topic however, with the First Lady facing a wave of backlash after posting photographs of the construction of the new White House tennis complex and tweeting messages that some deemed ‘insensitive’ amid the pandemic.

It was recently announced that Melania had been chosen by Donald Trump to star in a series of coronavirus awareness adverts.

The ads starring the First Lady will reportedly encourage Americans to socially distance themselves and wash their hands in order to prevent the outbreak from spreading.

The public service announcements will reportedly be aired on ABC, CBS and NBC, among other networks.

‘I want to take a moment to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses & first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy & safe,’ Melania posted earlier this week to her Twitter.

‘While things are different this year, and the focus is to keep each other safe & healthy, don’t forget to celebrate special events & occasions,’ she posted, going on to post another update a few minutes later:

‘Consider taking advantage of time working from home to connect with your loved ones via email or FaceTime, spend time w family, or work on your well-being by reading a book or spending time on a hobby.’