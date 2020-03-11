Melania Trump opens up about her critics in a rare statement

Here’s everything to know…

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and of course the claim that he didn’t know Prince Andrew, despite the countless photographs of the two of them together proving otherwise.

Recently however it’s been all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to Donald Trump seeming to make a very loaded statement about his wife, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot. And let’s not forget her extremely frosty welcome from school children at the Opioid Awareness Youth Summit, loudly booing the First Lady.

This week it was a rare statement from the First Lady that made news, as she publicly responded to the negativity that was being directed towards her.

Melania faced a wave of backlash as she released photographs of herself in a hard hat overseeing the construction of a new White House tennis complex – something that Twitter users pointed out was trivial considering the global Coronavirus crisis.

Taking to her Twitter once more, Melania opened up about the hate, posting: ‘I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest’

Donald Trump is yet to comment, but judging by his usual Twitter activity, we’re sure a post is on its way.