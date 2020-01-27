Apparently Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven’t spoken since the royal split

Here’s everything we know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced last week by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ’Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

While Princes Harry and William are reported to have put their famous feud to an end, engaging in ‘secret peace talks, a source told Us Weekly that ‘Kate and Meghan have not spoken since’ the announcement of the royal split.

Well, that’s gutting.

‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,’ Prince Harry later announced at a London dinner for his charity, Sentebale, before he flew to Canada last week to be with Meghan and Archie. ‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.’

He continued: ‘It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.’

Are we the only ones still holding out hope for a Fab Four reunion?