How many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite books have you read?

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family during the coronavirus pandemic and George and Charlotte learning remotely.

The family member to make the most news however is Kate Middleton, releasing a heartfelt statement about COVID-19 and removing her engagement ring (to allow proper washing of her hands).

Last week, Kate posted a sneak peek of the inside of her Kensington Palace office to Instagram, prompting an outpouring of love for the Duchess’ interior design preferences.

The most popular part of her office was undoubtedly the beautiful book collection positioned on her desk, thought to be a selection of Kate’s favourites.

Instagram users have taken to the comment section to share how many of Kate’s favourite books they had read, with the featured novels being among some of the great literary classics.

Here are Kate Middleton’s favourite books…

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen

Mansfield Park by Jane Austen

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronté

Tess of the D’Ubervilles by Thomas Hardy

Middlemarch by George Elliot

Bleak House by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

The Sonnets and a Lover’s Complaint by William Shakespeare

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle

The Odyssey by Homer

How many have you read?