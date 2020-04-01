How many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite books have you read?

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family during the coronavirus pandemic and George and Charlotte learning remotely.

The family member to make the most news however is Kate Middleton, releasing a heartfelt statement about COVID-19 and removing her engagement ring (to allow proper washing of her hands).

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

Last week, Kate posted a sneak peek of the inside of her Kensington Palace office to Instagram, prompting an outpouring of love for the Duchess’ interior design preferences.

The most popular part of her office was undoubtedly the beautiful book collection positioned on her desk, thought to be a selection of Kate’s favourites.

Instagram users have taken to the comment section to share how many of Kate’s favourite books they had read, with the featured novels being among some of the great literary classics.

Here are Kate Middleton’s favourite books…

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen

Mansfield Park by Jane Austen

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronté

Tess of the D’Ubervilles by Thomas Hardy

Middlemarch by George Elliot

Bleak House by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

The Sonnets and a Lover’s Complaint by William Shakespeare

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle

The Odyssey by Homer

How many have you read?

