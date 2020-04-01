How many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite books have you read?

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.
The last week has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family during the coronavirus pandemic and George and Charlotte learning remotely.
The family member to make the most news however is Kate Middleton, releasing a heartfelt statement about COVID-19 and removing her engagement ring (to allow proper washing of her hands).
Last week, Kate posted a sneak peek of the inside of her Kensington Palace office to Instagram, prompting an outpouring of love for the Duchess’ interior design preferences.
The most popular part of her office was undoubtedly the beautiful book collection positioned on her desk, thought to be a selection of Kate’s favourites.
Instagram users have taken to the comment section to share how many of Kate’s favourite books they had read, with the featured novels being among some of the great literary classics.
Here are Kate Middleton’s favourite books…
Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen
Mansfield Park by Jane Austen
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronté
Tess of the D’Ubervilles by Thomas Hardy
Middlemarch by George Elliot
Bleak House by Charles Dickens
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
The Sonnets and a Lover’s Complaint by William Shakespeare
The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle
The Odyssey by Homer
How many have you read?