Kate Middleton is the ‘silent power’ behind Prince William, according to insiders

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The two couples have been surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds for years, but this is the first time that either couple has broken their silence.

While Meghan explained how the story of her and Kate was falsely reported and twisted by the press, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother William, explaining that they are ‘on different paths’ but ‘time heals all things’.

‘As I’ve said before, I love William to bits,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview. ‘He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.’

Since the interview, there have been reports that William was left upset by the drama and that he and Harry ‘have opened communication channels’. Insiders have since reported however that these conversations have been ‘unproductive’.

This week, it was reported that he has been leaning on Kate Middleton, with the Duchess of Cambridge described as a ‘pillar of strength’.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl is the latest to voice her thoughts, adding: ‘Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together.’

This is lovely.