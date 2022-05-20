This is how to achieve Kate Middleton’s new sleek hairstyle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For something that looks so effortless, it takes some serious time.

Kate Middleton’s hair is famous, let’s just clarify that. The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair has been spoken about for far longer than she’s been married to Prince William, and any adjustments Kate makes to her do is sure to make headlines.

So, you may have spotted that the Duchess has been sporting a change from her usual wavy blow-dry lately. On a number of recent engagements, such as the time she wore the emerald green Edeline Lee dress, Kate has paired her stylish ensembles with a more pared-back, sleek look complete with a centre-parting.

The look which also sees the hair tucked back behind the ears may look effortless, but it does take some serious time to achieve according to the royal’s hairdresser, Richard Ward.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Ward explains that the “fresh and modern” look acts like a facelift without the scalpel, as the pulled back style opens up the face and has the effect of highlighting the Duchess’ bone structure.

“Just don’t be fooled by how effortlessly chic this hairstyle seems,” writes Ward, explaining that A-listers sporting this style will have had a professional spending a “good 90 minutes painstakingly getting it all just so.” Products, straighteners and a blow-dry will all have been in the mix, he stresses, with “any last kink or hint of frizz smoothed out.”

But that’s not the end of the process, adds Ward. “Then, one small section at a time, the hair will have been gelled or waxed into position,” he explains, advising those trying it at home to spray some hairspray onto a comb and lightly pass it over the head to tame any unruly strands.

There’s another handy trick that he also shares: “Sometimes, with particularly long or thick hair, a bobble can be used as a belt-and-braces way of ensuring nothing slips out of position.”

“That tiny pony tail can be hidden in the nape of the neck, covered by the rest of your hair. Some hairdressers like to plait it into place.”

Ward, who was responsible for the Duchess’ hair on her wedding day to Prince William and owns a salon in Sloane Square, London, says that the style suits almost all face shapes. The only face shape it might not work with, he says, is a long face or for those with a long neck, where the hairstyle will exaggerate those features.

So, if you fancy copying Kate’s latest hair look, don’t be put off by the number of steps needed to achieve it. As Ward puts it: “You just need to set aside the time and the patience to do it properly.”

