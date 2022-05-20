Kate Middleton just wore her most daring dress yet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last night saw the royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, with Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly flying straight over from the Cannes film festival to present their latest movie.

Also in attendance were of course Prince William and Kate Middleton, who, after wowing us with her garden party outfit, stunned in her most daring look to date.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for an off-the-shoulder black column dress with white trimming at the top, which perfectly matched husband William’s tuxedo and shirt combo.

She wore her hair straight and down, accessorising with a pair of dangling diamond star earrings.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

As royal protocol dictates demure looks, this is one of Kate’s most daring outfits, likely deemed appropriate as it was an evening event.

Naturally, she sent searches for ‘Roland Mouret black and white dress’ soaring within minutes of being photographed at the premiere, but fans who’d like to copy her look will be disappointed to hear that the exact dress has now sold out.

ROLAND MOURET Cutout two-tone stretch-crepe gown – £585 at The Outnet

This dress is now a whopping 70% off at The Outnet, a relative bargain if you have a few black tie events to attend. View Deal

Roland Mouret Harlow colour block asymmetric dress – £1,959 at Farfetch

This asymmetric dress is very similar to the one Kate wore, and by the same designer too. View Deal

SELF-PORTRAIT Off-shoulder jersey midi dress – £320 at MyTheresa

Feminine draping makes this timeless midi dress from Self-Portrait an alluring evening choice. Made from comfortable jersey to a figure-hugging silhouette, it features an off-shoulder neckline and a high slit on the front. View Deal

Who What Wear OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS – Jumper dress – £105 at Zalando

A perfect affordable and versatile option. View Deal

However, I’ve found some great alternatives for you, including a past season gown from Roland Mouret that’s remarkably similar, as well as some more affordable alternatives.