Kate Middleton just wore a significant outfit

Kate Middleton is a fashion icon in her own right, so it’s perhaps no surprise that she was invited by the British Fashion Council to celebrate emerging designer talent at the British Museum last night.

More specifically, the Duchess was there to hand out The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which went to winner Saul Nash. She wrote on Instagram, ‘Presenting The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in this Platinum Jubilee year to designer and choreographer, @Saul.Nash, who is redefining how we look at luxury menswear and sportswear through his work. Well done to all those nominated today, the display of creativity and work of the many talented designers supported by @britishfashioncouncil was inspiring.’

The Duchess always puts some thought into her outfit, and what she chose for the event was no exception. The green belted midi dress was created by London-based British-Canadian designer Edeline Lee, who graduated from Central Saint Martins and launched her eponymous label in 2014.

Called the Pedernal Dress, it is hand-crafted in England from a pebble textured Flou Bubble Jacquard woven in Italy, and you can buy it directly from the designer’s website. Edeline shows her collections at London Fashion Week, supported by the British Fashion Council, so it’s no surprise that Kate chose to support home-grown talent.