Kate Moss will reportedly be testifying in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has been in progress since 11 April, with Depp suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages.

Depp is arguing that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

An unlikely name that has been dragged into the trial is Johnny Depp’s ex girlfriend Kate Moss, with Depp famously dating the supermodel from 1994 to 1997.

While recounting an alleged fight with Depp and her sister Whitney on a staircase during her testimony earlier this month, Heard referenced his previous relationship with Moss.

“[Whitney] threw herself in the line of fire,” Heard recalled of the alleged 2015 incident between Depp and her sister. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

As Heard likened the alleged fight to a rumour about Depp pushing Moss down the stairs during their relationship, Johnny Depp’s lawyers appeared to celebrate.

Now, it has been revealed why as it has been reported that notoriously private Moss will be taking the stand later this week, to testify on Johnny’s behalf over what happened.

According to insiders, via Daily Mail, Moss is expected to testify that “she was wearing flip flips and she slipped on the last two stairs” and that “Johnny caught her and tended to her”.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial is ongoing.