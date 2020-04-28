Prince Harry has finally revealed his secret project after three years planning

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family.

The sussex couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand and relocated across the pond, now dividing their time between the UK and USA.

Harry and Meghan have remained tight-lipped since the big move, even stepping away from their social media channels earlier this year.

Recently however, the couple have been back in the spotlight as they announced their non-profit, Archewell.

While the couple will be focusing on their new organisation, it was revealed this week that Prince Harry is also managing his own initiative, HeadFIT. And according to Entertainment Tonight, it is three years in the making.

HeadFIT is Prince Harry’s brainchild, linking the Ministry of Defence with Heads Together.

Its aim? To encourage military staff to seek help for issues relating to mental health.

‘I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them,’ Harry announced in a statement announcing the project. ‘HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science.’

He continued: ‘This is about optimisation of self. This is about being the best you can be. This is about gaining advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation. This is about building resilience that will match that of the most world class athletes and prepare you for everyday stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance.

‘Today when we talk about fitness, we don’t just mean how fast you can run or how much weight you can carry. This is about mental fitness, strength and resilience. Not just while you’re wearing a uniform, but for the rest of your life. If you want to be truly fit, strong and healthy, you need to train your mind and body as one.

‘HeadFIT is a resource for everyone, whatever your job, whatever your rank, whatever you’ve got going on at home.’

Congratulations Prince Harry!