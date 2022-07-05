Harper Beckham weighs in on Victoria Beckham’s fashion choices over the years – and it’s hilarious

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And slightly brutal!

Victoria Beckham has long been our fashion icon; from her days as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, her iconic wedding outfits to her stylish ensembles at fashion week.

However, it seems one member of the Beckham family does not approve of some of the 48-year-old designer’s looks over the years.

Any guesses? It’s 10-year-old Harper.

The youngest child in the Beckham brood has been very vocal about some of her mum’s looks, and has not held back on her honest opinions.

Speaking to Vogue Australia about Harper’s direct criticism, Victoria – who also has Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with husband David Beckham – said: “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’

“Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.”

The fashion and beauty mogul – who is currently celebrating her 23rd wedding anniversary to her spouse in Paris – has revealed Harper has no plans to emulate her mother’s looks, or follow in her fashion footsteps.

Victoria continued: “I said [to Harper], ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

Victoria has recently spoken out about an invasive conversation she endured in 1999, which saw TV presenter Chris Evans force her to weigh herself post-birth live on air of the show TFI Fridays.

The singer-turned-fashion designer has lambasted the presenter and media for both the interview and, further, the intense scrutiny on her weight over the course of her career, for the first time in over 20 years.

But the star has admitted she fears her daughter could be body shamed as she grows up.

Sharing her fears for her family, Victoria said: “Seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]. She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”