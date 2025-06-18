Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Has Just Discovered Her Mum's Blue Wig Era - And She's Not Impressed

Kylie Jenner has just reached a milestone every mother must one day face: her daughter Stormi, 6, is now old enough to disapprove of some of her mum's past choices — but luckily the KHY founder has taken her little one's criticism on the chin.

The reality TV star shared a hilarious video on her TikTok earlier this week, in which Stormi sees Kylie's blue hair era pics seemingly for the first time. The little girl's jaw literally dropped, and she asked her mum whether she had dyed her hair, to which Kylie said: "No, it was a wig. Mommy used to love wearing wigs."

Upon hearing this, Stormi put on her scolding voice and asked Kylie accusingly: "A blue wig with a red outfit?!" Thankfully, the mum of two completely agreed with her progeny, telling her: "I know, it's not good," with Stormi piping in: "Not a good combo!"

Although Kylie didn't show what photo she had shared with Stormi, it's likely that they were looking at the outfit below together, which the youngest Kardashian sister wore in June 2016. And this might be our millennial showing, but even though this look might not exactly fly among fashion crowds in 2025, doesn't Kylie give Wonder Woman vibes here?? We kind of love it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie's different-coloured wig era lasted roughly between 2014 and 2016, and coincided with the period when she was known as King Kylie and reigned over Snapchat. Below, the star can be seen rocking a pastel blue wig paired with a sandy-coloured suede set (again, we can't say we hate this) circa July 2015.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Kylie obviously didn't limit herself to shades of blue: she also wore a delightful green number, pictured below, in November 2015, and had pink hair at New York Fashion Week in February 2016. Essentially, she was constantly delighting us with her hair colour of the day, and we lapped it up faithfully.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stormi was born in February 2018, meaning she just missed the King Kylie times. At least she doesn't seem too torn up about that. Kylie shares Stormi and her little brother Aire Webster, 3, with her ex Travis Scott (real name Jacques Webster III).

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, it seems Stormi has taken a page out of her older cousin North West's book: North, who is Kim Kardashian's eldest, is constantly poking fun at her famous mum online — which never fails to make Kardashian fans giggle.