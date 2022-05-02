Victoria Beckham pays sweet tribute to David Beckham on his birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

David Beckham has been flooded with heartfelt messages as he celebrates his 47th birthday.

The former England football captain celebrated his birthday on 2 May, but, of course, his special day has not gone under the radar as wife, Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband of 23 years.

The Spice Girls singer posted two separate photo reels on her Instagram account; the first a series of pictures of her and her spouse, while the second was sweet photos of David with their children, Harper, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn.

The first set of photos capture David and Victoria on the beach, while the second is them soaking up the sun on a boat.

The post was captioned: “I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday.”

A follow-up post shared on behalf of the Beckham brood, read: “Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Victoria went one step further and also posted a collection of images on her Instagram Story, which last on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

One image sees the footballing ace feeding a pig with a carrot in his mouth, followed by another snap of David in a pair of swimming shorts on holiday showing off his toned abs on the beach.

Victoria captioned the final picture: “Not bad for 47! Lucky me!”

The Instagram photos have racked up over 816,000 likes combined, as well as hundreds of comments from friends, family and fans.

David’s family also paid tribute to their dad on his special day.

Romeo shared a photo of him and his father on his photo-sharing site, alongside the caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD, I love you so much thank you for everything, have the best day.”

While Cruz uploaded a picture of David snowboarding, before taking a tumble in the snow, on his Instagram account.

“Happy birthday @davidbeckham I love you have a amazing dayyyy”, he wrote, although a separate photo of David with a giant birthday cake in front of him was posted on Cruz’s Instagram Story.

However, Brooklyn has remained quiet on social media so far.