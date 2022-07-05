Inside Victoria and David Beckham’s romantic wedding anniversary

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

23 years and counting!

David and Victoria Beckham have long been recognised as one of the most iconic power couples; from their matching outfits in their early days, to their successful business ventures across fashion and beauty, as well as their individual careers, they have proved a force to be reckoned with.

We all remember their 1999 wedding in Ireland, which saw Posh and Becks sport ivory ensemble to exchange vows, before they changed into matching purple numbers for their wedding reception.

Now, 23 years later Victoria, 48, and David, 47, are celebrating almost three decades together, and they couldn’t be happier.

Video you may like:

The pair – who have Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper together – marked their wedding anniversary in style, as they jetted to Paris for the July milestone for a romantic date night.

We have all the details on their celebrations; from their romantic hotspot, to the sweet tributes from friends and family.

The gift

It still remains unknown if the couple exchanged presents on their anniversary, although, in our opinion a trip to Paris is an impressive gift for both to enjoy.

A personalised ice bucket was on the table during their date night, but whether this was a gift or not, remains unknown.

However, it has been rumoured Victoria owns 15 engagement rings, ranging from yellow diamonds, to emerald, ruby, and sapphire rings, she has received from her sporting ace over their 23 years together.

Their secret spot

Turns out David and Victoria have a “special place” they always head to for special occasions – Paris.

Both David and Victoria shared snippets of the French capital on their Instagram accounts during their break away.

David shared a clip of a love heart-shaped balloon floating across the sky with the Eiffel Tower in the background on his Instagram Story.

He captioned the post: “We love Paris. Every time we have something to celebrate we are here.”

The fashion designer shared the same images on her account, which she wrote: “Special day celebrating in our special place.”

It seems the pair enjoyed a romantic dinner on a balcony overlooking the city, although it is unknown exactly where they ate, or what.

The personalised memorabilia

The couple do not do things by halves when it comes to special occasions.

Not only is a trip to the city of love an epic way to celebrate a wedding anniversary, but they went one step further with a personalised ice bucket to keep their beverage cold during their romantic dinner together.

David shared a close-up of the customised item on his Instagram Story, which read: “I love you so much. Happy 23rd Wedding Anniversary. You are my everything.”

He also wrote over the image: “Special night means a special bottle” – and a special ice bucket too it seems.

Heartwarming tributes

To kickstart the celebrations, the Spice Girls band member shared a photo of her laughing with her partner by her side on her Instagram account, which also shut down rumours the pair have been on the rocks.

The caption read: “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”

The post racked up almost 500,000 likes, as well as a whole host of congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues, family and fans.

Their oldest son, Brooklyn, shared a photo of the family all together on holiday on his Instagram Story to send his well wishes to his parents.

While former England football captain – who also has a fondness for making honey – shared a clip of a Comic Relief sketch with Ali G in 2001 confirming he “was into Posh”.

He captioned the clip: “No but I was into Posh… 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you , we all love you.”

David also took to his Instagram Story to honour their relationship milestone, as he shared throwback photos of the pair on their wedding day, as well as at other events.

Alongside the wedding photo of the duo in their purple ensembles, he wrote: “I mean purple and so serious.”

The next post captured the pair in their matching full leather looks from Versace they wore to a party in 1999.

A baffled David simply wrote: “I mean.”

Here’s to many more years swooning over this power couple!