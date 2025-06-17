Victoria Beckham Just Called David the 'Best Daddy There Is' After Brooklyn Skipped His Birthday

Victoria Beckham has called husband David Beckham "the best daddy there is" amid the couple's rumoured feud with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Posh's message has impressed fans, who saw her sweet words as proof that she'll always "protect" Brooklyn, no matter what drama is unfolding between them.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is!" Victoria wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!" She went on to tag Brooklyn and his brothers Romeo and Cruz, as well as hashtagging #HarperSeven as the Beckhams' youngest daughter doesn't have an Instagram account that we know of.

The fashion designer's social media post consisted of the most adorable carousel full of family videos and photos, many of which included Brooklyn — but not Nicola. The first slide showed Brooklyn singing along to the song "Sherry" by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, with his dad and two of his siblings. It clearly showed a lovely and wholesome family moment, in stark contrast to the rumoured state of their relationship now.

Victoria's followers praised her sweet post, with one fan writing: "You're a great mother, Victoria. This is how she protects Brooklyn from the hate." Someone else echoed that sentiment, adding: "No matter what is happening with Brooklyn you will still protect him at all cost! Nothing but respect for you"

The Beckham clan has unfortunately been the subject of lots of drama in recent weeks. Brooklyn and Nicola decided to skip David's 50th birthday festivities, with reports claiming that they chose not to make the trip because his younger brother Romeo was dating Kim Turnbull at the time, and she and Brooklyn had once been romantically linked (though this was never confirmed). "Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that," a source told People. "But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola."

There have been feud rumours between Victoria and Nicola for years, but the Lola film director has previously denied that they had any grounding in truth. However, more recently, People reported that there had been tension between the two women since as early as Nicola and Brooklyn's 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn has recently made it clear where his allegiance lies. Amid the ongoing feud, he posted a video on Instagram of himself with his wife riding a motorcycle with the caption: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby"

