UGG launches fluffy rainbow sliders to celebrate pride month

There have been so many epic footwear collaborations over the last twelve months – from the Vans x Frieda Kahlo collection last summer to the enviable mermaid Dr. Martens.

But now that we’re on lockdown for the foreseeable future, many of us are ditching summer sandals and trainers for slippers and sliders.

And as if by magic, UGG has released a fluffy rainbow sliders range and we need them immediately.

The launch is to celebrate pride month in June and as part of the #UGGPRIDE campaign they have donated £102,000 to GLAD, a non-profit organisation for LGBTQ+ equality.

There are six styles in the new range, with the Pride Capsule boasting two designs. There’s the Disco Checker Slide and the Fluff Yeah Slide, and each is available in three different colours, including pride rainbow purple, pride rainbow yellow and pride stripes.

The disco delights include a two inch platform, and the Fluff Yeah pair is a beautiful fluffy slipper combined with a wedge sandal. There’s also a kids range, too, so there is something for everyone.

John McCourt, GLAAD Senior Director, said: ‘With both its ‘PROUD Prom’ and colourful, all-gender Pride collection, UGG is stepping up and finding unique and creative ways for LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ youth, to showcase their pride this June.

‘By partnering with GLAAD, UGG is helping to support GLAAD’s work in training the next generation of storytellers, activists, and change makers who will help to move hearts and minds.’

Adult sliders start at £100, while the range for children starts at £50.