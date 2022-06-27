Sienna Miller wore a £50 Mango dress to Glastonbury, and it’s still in stock

*Adds to basket ASAP*
It’s no secret that Sienna Miller is a style icon. As if her outfits in the new Netflix show, Anatomy of a Scandal, weren’t enough, the actress attended Glastonbury this weekend, and wowed us with her festival look.
On Saturday, Sienna was spotted wearing a brown linen mini dress from one of our favourite high street stores, Mango.
Her £50 frock features crossover straps at the back, that can be tied into a bow. Sienna styled her dress with a pair of black ankle boots, lots of gold jewellery and tinted sunglasses. Perfection.
If you were hoping to get your hands on the Mango dress for your next summer event, then you’re in luck, as it’s currently still in stock online.
Linen Strap Dress, £49.99 | Mango
This dress is made from a linen mix and features a short, tailored design. It has thin straps with crossover detailing on the back and a zip fastening.
If you don’t manage to add it to your basket before it sells out, we’ve found lots of amazing alternatives. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best summer dresses to buy now.
Get the look : Sienna Miller’s mini dress:
Joslin Liana 2.0 Ruffled Organdie-trimmed Linen Mini Dress, £245 | Net-A-Porter
Joslin’s ‘Liana 2.0’ mini dress is just the thing for sunny days, thanks to the breezy fabric and pretty cutouts.
Linda Linen Dress, £218 | Reformation
The ‘Linda’ is a mini length dress with a straight, halter neckline that ties at the back of the neck. It features a small slit and has a smocked back bodice for a little bit of stretch.
Linen Mini Dress, £98 | Anthropologie
Whisked with hints of light linen yarns, this mini dress is designed to an oh-so-effortless strappy silhouette before flowing to a thigh-skimming length.