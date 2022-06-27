Sienna Miller wore a £50 Mango dress to Glastonbury, and it’s still in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

*Adds to basket ASAP*

It’s no secret that Sienna Miller is a style icon. As if her outfits in the new Netflix show, Anatomy of a Scandal, weren’t enough, the actress attended Glastonbury this weekend, and wowed us with her festival look.

On Saturday, Sienna was spotted wearing a brown linen mini dress from one of our favourite high street stores, Mango.

Her £50 frock features crossover straps at the back, that can be tied into a bow. Sienna styled her dress with a pair of black ankle boots, lots of gold jewellery and tinted sunglasses. Perfection.

Video you may like:

If you were hoping to get your hands on the Mango dress for your next summer event, then you’re in luck, as it’s currently still in stock online.