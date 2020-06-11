Pandora launches an ocean collection and we want everything

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There have been a number of epic Pandora collections lately, from the Mulan Disney charms, to the Pandora Harry Potter collection. And let’s not forget the Little mermaid collaboration.

But if you really want something special, the iconic jewellery brand is launching an Ocean collection, and you’re going to want everything.

The range includes charms, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings with prices starting at £20 to £115. So whether you’re looking for lovely stacking ring, a gorgeous charm or a pretty pendant, there’s something for everyone.

All the pieces are inspired by the ocean, from starfish to dolphins. It even includes a beautiful Seashell Dreamcatcher charm engraved with ‘every seashell has a story’.

There’s also a Murano Glass Sea Turtle charm with blue and green crystals, and a Shimmering Narwhal charm with a heart shining through the glass which is described as ‘the unicorn of the sea.’ Cute.

A Sparkling Starfish Dangle charm is also on offer in rose gold, and a Rope Heart and Love Anchor dangle charm which is a 14k rose gold-plated unique metal blend.

If rings are your thing, there’s there Beaded Seashell Band for £35, and a rose gold variation for £45, whereas if you like pendants theres the Beaded Starfish which has a small heart detail in the middle.

Finally, there are also bracelets to choose from including the Seashell Clasp Turquoise bracelet and Turquoise Slider Tennis bracelet studded with 16 icy green crystals and 15 icy blue crystals.

So why not treat yourself to a few pieces from this collection?

After all, it’s all pretty irres-sea-stible.