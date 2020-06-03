Pandora will only use recycled metals by 2025

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After announcing earlier this year that it would be carbon neutral by 2025, Pandora has now vowed to stop using mined silver and only use recycled metals in its jewellery by that same date, in a bit to become one of the most sustainable fashion brands in the industry.

Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik explained, ‘Silver and gold are beautiful jewellery materials that can be recycled forever without losing their quality. Metals mined centuries ago are just as good as new. They will never tarnish or decay. We wish to help develop a more responsible way of crafting affordable luxury like our jewellery, and prevent that these fine metals end up in landfills’.

At time of writing, 71% of the silver and gold in Pandora’s jewellery comes from recycled sources, and by increasing this, the brand said, it will be cutting its carbon emissions by two thirds for silver and 99% for gold.

Pandora also mostly uses man-made stones, including cubic-zirconia and nano-crystals, rather than mined stones.

Recycling metals uses up fewer resources, so it will effectively mean a reduction in CO2 emissions, water usage and other environmental impacts.

In January, Pandora also announced that it would source 100% renewable electricity at its jewellery factories in Thailand.

The brand will work with its suppliers to guarantee sufficient supply of responsibly sourced recycled silver, certified according to leading supply chain initiative standards such as the Responsible Jewellery Council.