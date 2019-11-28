The Pandora x Harry Potter collection is finally here and we need all of it

Who doesn’t love a good collaboration that involves the wonderful world of Harry Potter? The Boden Harry Potter line, the Harry Potter vans collection – we’re here for it all.

And now you can get your hands on some beautiful HP jewellery courtesy of Pandora.

Earlier this year, the brand told Bustle that there would be a magical collection of 12 hand-finished designs including charms, pendants and a bracelet. And now, that day has arrived and warning – you’re going to want all of it.

There are a range of charms, from mini Harry, Ron and Hermiones, an adorable Dobby the Elf, a golden snitch and a Hogwarts Express train.

There’s also a cute tribute to Hogwarts, as well as House dangle charms – perfect for everyone, whether you’re a Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw.

If you love a bangle, there’s a delicate golden snitch one on offer and it’s a beauty.

‘Through our Harry Potter-inspired jewellery, Pandora and Harry Potter fans can express their love for magic, fantasy, bravery and the power of friendship,’ says Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild.

‘Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years, and we are really excited that it is here.’

If you want to get hold of something from this epic collaboration, you’ll have to be quick as we’re certain it will be popular. The collection will be available in stores and online, with prices starting at just £35.

Excited? Same.