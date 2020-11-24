Meghan Markle’s ring is on sale right now and I’m buying it for all my friends

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You may or may not have noticed, but aside from her stunning engagement ring on her left hand, Meghan Markle always wears three fine gold rings on her right hand (which according to experts, has a hidden meaning behind it).

Now while you can’t get your hands on the bespoke diamond designed by Prince Harry, we do have a consolation prize for you, because we’ve found the exact ring Meghan Markle wore on her right wedding finger during her official visit to Scotland, and it’s only £45.

But even better news – it’s been discounted ahead of Black Friday, and it’s now only £36.75.

Gold Interstellar Ring £49 £36.75

Inspired by constellations of planets and stars found in the cosmos, the Gold Interstellar Ring has an open design, completed with a sparkling pave crystal on one end. View Deal

The Interstellar Ring is by British jewellery brand Missoma, which is one of Meghan’s favourite fashion brands, with Kate Middleton also known to shop there.

The design features a fine 18ct gold band with a pave stone which represents a shooting star.

It’s perfect for wearing on its own or with other fine gold rings like Meghan, and at that price, it would be rude not to.

Be right back – off to stock up before the Meghan Markle effect sells it out again!