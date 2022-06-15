Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We've got all the info...

Type ‘Meghan Markle engagement ring’ into Google, and you’ll notice by the millions of hits that it’s quite possibly one of the most iconic and popular rings ever. Here’s everything we know about it, from the carats to the cute story behind it and its link to Princess Diana.

What ring did Harry give Meghan?

The Duke of Sussex designed Meghan Markle’s engagement ring himself (with court jeweller Cleave & Co), using a central diamond from Botswana – a country that the newlyweds have visited together, and where he allegedly popped the question, according to biography Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The two diamonds on either side are from his late mother Princess Diana’s collection, and the ring was originally set on a gold band.

Harry told the BBC at the time, ‘The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s Meghan’s favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.’

Rumour has it that Prince Harry was originally bequeathed Princess Diana’s sapphire ring, which later became Kate Middleton’s engagement ring. Harry is said to have given it to his brother when he was ready to propose.

Why did Meghan Markle change her engagement ring?

It first became apparent that the Duchess of Sussex changed her engagement ring when she attended the Queen’s Trooping the Colour in the summer of 2019, taking a break from her maternity leave.

Though the three central diamonds remained unchanged, the plain gold band was upgraded to a gorgeous diamond eternity band. No statement was made at the time, but it’s said that she changed it to match an eternity band Prince Harry gifted her upon the birth of their son Archie.

That band was designed by Harry himself, with help from Lorraine Schwartz, and featured a sweet nod to the growing family in the form of Meghan, Archie and Harry’s birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively).

How many carats is Meghan Markle’s engagement ring?

We spoke to Zack Stone, the Managing Director at Steven Stone Jewellers, who estimated the centre stone to be three to four carats and of extremely high quality, with incredible colour and clarity, flawless to the naked eye.

The two round diamonds supporting the centre stone from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection are around 0.5 to 0.75 carats each.

However, the addition of the diamond eternity band will have definitely added to the number of carats in total.

Meghan Markle’s wedding ring

It’s tradition in the royal family for wedding rings to be made out of the same nugget of Welsh gold, and Meghan’s was no exception.

The palace said in a statement, ‘Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop.’

It sits beautifully with Meghan Markle’s engagement ring.

Meghan Markle ring replica

