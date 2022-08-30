Meghan Markle just proved that a white suit is the ultimate summer staple

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Simply stunning.

The Duchess of Sussex just did an in-depth interview with The Cut, where she opened up about her new life in California and her exciting podcast, Archetypes.

The piece was accompanied by a selection of stunning images, and we’re obsessed with Meghan’s summer style. Our favourite outfit? Her all-white suit, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Video you may like:

Now, this isn’t any white suit. The Proenza Schouler blazer features bold black buttons and an asymmetrical style, giving this summer staple a modern touch.

The Duchess paired the blazer with matching flared trousers and white pointed heels by Manolo Blahnik. As soon as we saw her outfit, we knew we needed a white blazer in our lives. Shop our favourites below…