Meghan Markle just proved that a white suit is the ultimate summer staple

Simply stunning.
The Duchess of Sussex just did an in-depth interview with The Cut, where she opened up about her new life in California and her exciting podcast, Archetypes.
The piece was accompanied by a selection of stunning images, and we’re obsessed with Meghan’s summer style. Our favourite outfit? Her all-white suit, of course.
Now, this isn’t any white suit. The Proenza Schouler blazer features bold black buttons and an asymmetrical style, giving this summer staple a modern touch.
The Duchess paired the blazer with matching flared trousers and white pointed heels by Manolo Blahnik. As soon as we saw her outfit, we knew we needed a white blazer in our lives. Shop our favourites below…
Bi-Stretch Crepe Blazer, £1,640 | Proenza Schouler
To get the royal look, why not go for this super similar Proenza Schouler number? It is tailored to a structured silhouette with peaked lapels, a nipped waist and an asymmetric wrap front.
Harlie Single Breasted Blazer, £250 | Reiss
We love the statement black buttons on this Reiss blazer. It is crafted from a wool-blend fabrication that has been developed exclusively for Reiss with a pronounced flecked weave that is both tactile and visually attractive.
Alexander McQueen Wool Jacket, £1390 | Selfridges
This asymmetrically hemmed jacket from Alexander McQueen’s A/W 2022 pre-collection features a single button construction which allows for an uneven overlap, disrupting a classic silhouette for a contemporary look.
Compact Stretch Double Breasted Jacket,
was £195 now £59 | Karen Millen
With its boxy silhouette and contrasting double-breasted buttons, this softly tailored jacket will be the new star of your summer wardrobe.
Much like her white suit, the Duchess’s cover shot had us swooning. Meghan could be seen smiling at the camera, wearing a black dress by Tory Burch and striking green earrings by Lanvin. Her hair was styled in a slicked back bun and she could be seen sporting a subtle brown smokey eye, a rosy blusher and a pretty pink lip.
We happen to think that her earrings would pair perfectly with one of the blazers above, and we’ve found an amazing version from royally-approved jewellery brand, Monica Vinader.
Siren Stud Earrings, £100 | Monica Vinader
Hand cut gemstones mean these earrings are slightly different each time, which makes them even more special.
During the interview, Meghan gave an insight into how she chose her dream home with Prince Harry, and whether or not she will be making a return to Instagram anytime soon. If so, we can’t wait to see more of the Duchess’s California style…