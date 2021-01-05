Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best Meghan Markle dress moments, including her Givenchy wedding dress and outfits from her royal tours and the red carpet.

Meghan Markle style

The Duchess of Sussex’s style evolution can roughly be split into three timelines: her acting career, her years as a royal in the UK and her new life in LA. That’s because each one of these required a completely different wardrobe.

Meghan had a successful run as Rachel on the hit TV show Suits, as well as some film roles, and as a result had to attend loads of red carpet events to promote her work. At the time, she was a big fan of chic pencil dresses, often strapless and in bold colours, as well as short party dresses.

When she transitioned into her role as the wife of Prince Harry and a new member of the royal family, she had to navigate plenty of new rules, especially concerning her wardrobe. For example, the women in the royal family are required to wear skirts that are below the knee, tights, and avoid wearing diamonds during the daytime, amongst many other guidelines.

Of course, now that Meghan has moved to LA with her family and stepped down as a senior working royal, she has more freedom to wear what she wants, and has reverted to some of her favourite looks, such as jeans and an oversized shirt. Given the lack of social engagements, she has understandably opted for a more casual style.

Meghan Markle fashion brands

Much like her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex started embracing local designers and brands during her career as a working royal in the UK. Some of Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands includes high end labels such as Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead, Strathberry and Stella McCartney.

She also favours high street brands such as Reiss, Jigsaw and M&S, brands with which she collaborated on her clothing project for The Smart Works charity. Of course, being American, the Duchess also wears a lot of US brands and designers, such as Carolina Herrera, Misha Nonoo, Mother Denim and J.Crew.

Meghan Markle outfits

With the pandemic and the couple’s move to LA, we haven’t seen as much of Meghan as we’d like, but she has made several Zoom and televised appearances in 2020, showcasing her more relaxed style. I’ve included those and all of her best looks since she joined the royal family, as well as her best red carpet dresses from her acting days. Keep scrolling.