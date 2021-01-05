Trending:

Your complete Meghan Markle dress guide

    • Here’s everything you need to know about the best Meghan Markle dress moments, including her Givenchy wedding dress and outfits from her royal tours and the red carpet.

    Meghan Markle style

    The Duchess of Sussex’s style evolution can roughly be split into three timelines: her acting career, her years as a royal in the UK and her new life in LA. That’s because each one of these required a completely different wardrobe.

    Meghan had a successful run as Rachel on the hit TV show Suits, as well as some film roles, and as a result had to attend loads of red carpet events to promote her work. At the time, she was a big fan of chic pencil dresses, often strapless and in bold colours, as well as short party dresses.

    When she transitioned into her role as the wife of Prince Harry and a new member of the royal family, she had to navigate plenty of new rules, especially concerning her wardrobe. For example, the women in the royal family are required to wear skirts that are below the knee, tights, and avoid wearing diamonds during the daytime, amongst many other guidelines.

    Of course, now that Meghan has moved to LA with her family and stepped down as a senior working royal, she has more freedom to wear what she wants, and has reverted to some of her favourite looks, such as jeans and an oversized shirt. Given the lack of social engagements, she has understandably opted for a more casual style.

    Meghan Markle fashion brands

    Much like her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex started embracing local designers and brands during her career as a working royal in the UK. Some of Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands includes high end labels such as Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead, Strathberry and Stella McCartney.

    She also favours high street brands such as Reiss, Jigsaw and M&S, brands with which she collaborated on her clothing project for The Smart Works charity. Of course, being American, the Duchess also wears a lot of US brands and designers, such as Carolina Herrera, Misha Nonoo, Mother Denim and J.Crew.

    Meghan Markle outfits

    With the pandemic and the couple’s move to LA, we haven’t seen as much of Meghan as we’d like, but she has made several Zoom and televised appearances in 2020, showcasing her more relaxed style. I’ve included those and all of her best looks since she joined the royal family, as well as her best red carpet dresses from her acting days. Keep scrolling.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 1 of 31

    Meghan Markle at the Primary Action 2007 Golden Globes Suite

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 2 of 31

    Meghan Markle at a Golden Globes party in 2012

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 3 of 31

    Meghan Markle in 2013

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 4 of 31

    Meghan Markle at the GQ Man of the Year 2012

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 5 of 31

    Meghan Markle at UK premiere of The Hunger Games in 2013

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 6 of 31

    Meghan Markle at a Suits event in 2012

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 7 of 31

    Meghan Markle at a Marchesa event in 2014

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 8 of 31

    Meghan Markle announcing her engagement in 2017

    Wearing a Mackage coat.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 9 of 31

    In Nottingham in December 2017

    Carrying a Strathberry handbag.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 10 of 31

    Visiting Birmingham in March 2018

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 11 of 31

    At the Commonwealth Day Service in 2018

    Wearing Amanda Wakeley.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 12 of 31

    On her wedding day in May 2018

    Wearing Givenchy.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 13 of 31

    On her wedding day evening

    Wearing Stella McCartney.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 14 of 31

    Trooping The Colour 2018

    Wearing Carolina Herrera.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 15 of 31

    For her first official engagement with The Queen

    Wearing Givenchy.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 16 of 31

    At Ascot in 2018

    Wearing Givenchy.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 17 of 31

    Visiting Ireland in 2018

    Wearing Roland Mouret.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 18 of 31

    In Australia in 2018

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 19 of 31

    In Fiji in 2018

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 20 of 31

    At the Fashion Awards 2018

    Wearing Givenchy.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 21 of 31

    In Morocco in 2019

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 22 of 31

    At a gala performance in February 2019

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 23 of 31

    At the Endeavour Fund Awards 2019

    In Givenchy.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 24 of 31

    Presenting baby Archie in May 2019

    Wearing Wales Bonner.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 25 of 31

    At Wimbledon in July 2019

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 26 of 31

    At the Lion King premiere in 2019

    Wearing Jason Wu.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 27 of 31

    In South Africa in September 2019

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 28 of 31

    At the One Young World summit in October 2019

    Wearing Aritzia.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 29 of 31

    At the Endeavor Awards 2020

    Wearing Victoria Beckham.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 30 of 31

    At the Mountbatten Music Festival in March 2020

    Wearing Safiyaa.

    meghan markle dress
    This is an image 31 of 31

    At the Commonwealth Day Service 2020

    Wearing Emilia Wickstead.

