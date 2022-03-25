Meghan Markle will discuss raising her daughter Lilibet in new podcast

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their first daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June last year.

The couple, who moved to the US after stepping away from the British royal family in 2020, are also parents to 2 year old Archie Harrison. Although they were very private when it came to sharing details about him, he was born while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still working royals and therefore they occasionally shared photos and sweet stories about their little one.

However, Meghan and Harry have decided against sharing too much about their daughter, who will turn one in a few months. Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of her in a beautiful family photo shared at Christmas – and it seems that the Duchess will open up about raising her daughter as part of the Sussexes podcast series with Spotify.

The show, named Archetypes, will see Meghan will talk to a range of historians and experts, as well as women who have experienced being stereotyped.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

In a preview of the Archewell Audio project, due to launch in the summer, Meghan said: ‘This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?’

Describing the guests that will make an appearance on the podcast, she added: ‘This is Archetypes – the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.

‘I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.’

Exciting!