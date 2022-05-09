Meghan Markle’s summer wardrobe staple is surprisingly affordable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to wardrobe basics, Meghan Markle certainly knows which essentials to invest in. Case in point: the outfit she wore at the weekend to support Prince Harry as he played a polo game at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore black ballet bumps, black shorts and the ultimate summer staple: a blue and white striped shirt, which she accessorised with a straw hat.

It’s not the first time she has worn the staple, since she was photographed wearing it to attend Wimbledon in 2018 with Kate Middleton.

That time she wore it with cream linen trousers and a similar hat to the one she wore this weekend in LA.

A striped shirt is a versatile top that every woman – and man – needs in their wardrobe. For summer, opt for a cotton or linen style, and go a size up for that slightly oversized look. Wear it with white linen shorts or trousers.

In the colder months, go with a silk style that you can pair with jeans and trainers at the weekend, and tailored trousers and heels for work.

The couple’s outing comes after they celebrated their son Archie’s third birthday, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sharing a sweet tribute to their nephew.

They shared a photo of his christening on Twitter, with the caption: ‘Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today’.