The Cambridge family share a sweet birthday message to nephew Archie

Today marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first-born son’s birthday. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turns three years old today. Archie, who has a baby sister, 9 month old Lilibet, is the eighth great-grandchild of the Queen. The now preschooler is living a private life in America as parents Meghan and Harry stepped down from Royal duties.

Due to this move, there is a significant lack of recent photos of Archie with his extended Royal Family. So in typical social media fashion, a throwback photo had to do.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, took time out of posting her important maternal mental health message to wish Archie a Happy Birthday on social media. Sharing on the couple’s twitter account, they posted: “Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today”

The message includes a gorgeous photo taken at Archie’s christening at Windsor Castle in 2019. Kate is sat beside parents Harry and Meghan. With Prince William stood behind, and Prince Charles and wife Camilla seen smiling for the happy occasion. Also in the family photo is Meghan’s mother Doria, and Princess Diana’s sisters.

The Queen also shared an adorable photo to celebrate the occasion today. Posting to twitter, the sweet caption reads: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!”

The sweet photo shows the Queen smiling while meeting baby Archie for the first time. Taken by photographer Chris Allerton, the Queen is shown with Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland.

With Meghan and Harry no longer on social media, there is currently only one photo of the family of four together.

Taken by Alexi Lubomirski in California, six months after Lilibet’s birth. It is the only photograph of the siblings together.

It’s another Royal birthday ticked off the calendar, with the Queen’s milestone 96th birthday taking place last month.

Next month will see Her Majesty celebrating her birthday officially with the Trooping of the Colour parade; alongside the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. With Harry and Meghan reportedly flying to the UK for the occasion, we may get to see a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet.

