M&S just launched their new collection with Ghost, and Kate Middleton would love it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Our summer wardrobe is sorted.

If you didn’t know, Ghost is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing the brand’s dresses on multiple occasions, and it’s not hard to see why.

So, when we heard that they had just launched a new collection with high street fave Marks and Spencer, we knew that Kate Middleton would be a fan, and we clicked on the website faster than ever before.

This isn’t the first time that the two brands have collaborated with one another. In fact, most of the M&S x Ghost collections sell out in no time. So, if you want to get your hands on one of the new floral dresses or jumpsuits, we suggest adding them to your basket ASAP.

All of the pieces are under £100, and are available in sizes 6-20. Keep on scrolling and treat yourself to a summer dress, because let’s face it, you deserve it.

Video you may like:

Shop the new M&S x Ghost collection:

Floral V-Neck Shirred Midi Dress, £69 | M&S x Ghost

Evoke a fresh vibe with this daisy print dress. The regular fit design features waist-defining shirring through the middle and an elegant midi-length skirt. Its v-neckline and short sleeves with tie cuffs make for pretty finishing touches. View Deal

Floral Round Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69 | M&S x Ghost

Slip into this floral tea dress for garden parties and special gatherings alike. It’s cut in a regular fit, with a round neckline and midi-length hem for a graceful look. The short sleeves are styled with a subtle frill. Stunning. View Deal

Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69 | M&S x Ghost

Make a statement with this vibrant midi tea dress. It flatters the figure with a wrap v-neckline and waist-skimming empire line. Short angel sleeves lend fluttery movement to this style. View Deal

Ditsy Floral Wrap Jumpsuit, £69 | M&S x Ghost

How cool is this jumpsuit? A ditsy floral print lends a fresh feel, while the wrap top gives a vintage-inspired silhouette. The matching fabric belt adds extra shaping, and it falls to a maxi length. View Deal

Ditsy Floral V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, £69 | M&S x Ghost

This midi dress is scattered with a ditsy floral print for a playful touch. It has a regular fit, with a wrap front that ties at the side for an elegant silhouette. A v-neck and short sleeves offer a tidy finish. View Deal

Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69 | M&S x Ghost

Put a spring in your step with this midi tea dress. The empire waist, short sleeves, v-neckline and floral print all add a feminine spin. View Deal

Floral V-Neck Mini Tea Dress, £59 | M&S x Ghost

If you’re after a mini dress, then this style is for you. The breezy short sleeves are detailed with frills, and the piece is decorated with clusters of flowers. View Deal

Ditsy Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69 | M&S x Ghost

This ditsy floral tea dress has a button-through fastening running from the v-neck to the midi-length hem for a dainty look. Short sleeves with a hint of puff complete the graceful piece. View Deal

We want them all!