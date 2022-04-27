The subtle change to ensure Queen attends Trooping the Colour

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has had a busy schedule this year, and it shows no signs of calming down with Trooping the Colour, as well as her Platinum Jubilee fast approaching.

In recent months there has been growing concern over Her Majesty’s health and welfare, as she has been spotted out using a walking stick, and has been forced to bow out of royal engagements because of mobility issues.

However, nothing will get in the way of the Queen’s Trooping the Colour, which will take place on 2nd June, as plans are in place to ensure the 96-year-old royal’s comfort on the day.

It has been reported the British monarch will swap travelling in her royal carriage in favour of her Range Rover for the first time ever, and she will take the trip from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade by 4×4 during Trooping the Colour as part of her contingency plan for the day.

The new transport, which has been proposed by royal officials, could see four mounted divisions escort the Queen in her Range Rover up London’s The Mall to the royal palace, while other royals will stick to tradition and travel by carriage.

However, it has still yet to be confirmed if the Queen will be attending Trooping the Colour, or stand on the balcony to watch the parade unfold with her royal relatives like tradition, and her attendance “will be decided on the day.”

A royal insider told The Telegraph: “I cannot imagine in 100 years that if attending, Her Majesty wouldn’t be seated on a dais in Horse Guards Parade.

“All the plans are fluid at the moment and nothing has been finalised.”

The Trooping the Colour is an annual ceremony to celebrate the sovereign’s birthday, though the Queen’s official birthday is 21 April.

As part of the event the regiments of the British Army parade in front of the royal family, as well as gathering crowds, in the hotly anticipated royal event of the year.

In recent weeks, the Queen has withdrawn from public appearances, including the annual Commonwealth Service, though she did attend the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip in March.