Left your Jubilee plans to the last minute? Look no further...

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is finally here. With so many Jubilee events to pick from and the the weather set to be a scorcher, it’s time to get planning.

In honour of HRH reaching 70 years on the throne, there will be an extended four day weekend from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June.

Whether you’d rather use your extra time off for a weekend away or a quintessentially British afternoon tea, we’ve rounded up Royal-themed brunches, flower gardens, staycations and more below.

Celebrate all weekend and don’t forget to bag the best Platinum Jubilee memorabilia, too. From restaurants to staycations, and official events to a relaxing spa day, keep scrolling for MC’s pick of 15 of the best events.

Platinum Jubilee events: 15 things to do this weekend, if you’ve left plans to the last minute

Restaurants

1. Aqua Shard Jubilee Brunch

Fancy celebrating at Europe’s tallest building? The Shard has created a handful of one-off dishes and decorated the building with royal decorations just in time for the weekend.

Enjoy a three-course brunch menu while listening to a string quartet band called Starlight Strings. Don’t miss the special Royal Garden cocktails and a new “Her Majesty’s Shard” dessert, while you’re there.

View more on The Aqua Shard website.

2. Coronation dishes for the Jubilee, The Goring

Did you know? The Dining Room at The Goring is the closest hotel to Buckingham Palace.

In time for the Jubilee weekend, they’ve reinvented the menu they served to guests during the Queen’s Coronation 70 years ago.

View more on The Goring website.

Afternoon Tea



3. Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Searcys, The Gherkin, London

Fun fact: this Limited Edition Jubilee afternoon tea is inspired by HRH’s most loved dishes. The quintessentially British afternoon tea will start with a strawberry and Champagne sorbet and includes a Coronation chicken rillette, originally created in 1953 for the Queen’s coronation banquet.

View more on the Searcys website.

4. Afternoon Tea at The Roseate Villa, Bath

Like the sound of a special handcrafted Afternoon Tea inspired by The Queen? Then you’ll love the afternoon tea on offer at The Roseate Villa. The in-house mixologist has created three Platinum Jubilee cocktails to complement the food perfectly, plus The Aisleman Duo – two brothers trained in classical music – will perform the best British classics in the tranquil Henrietta Garden.

View more on The Roseate Hotels website.

Hotel stay

5. A Royal stay at The De Vere Beaumont Estate

Head to Windsor for a real Royal stay. De Vere Beaumont Estate in Old Windsor is set within 44-acres of grounds with natural ponds, unique sculptures, and plenty of space for dogs to explore during their stay. Join in the celebrations in nearby Windsor, where the Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting will take place to start off the weekend.

View more on the Devere website now.

6. A weekend away at The Castle Hotel, Windsor

Celebrate the occasion in HRH’s hometown of Windsor. The Castle Hotel is not only a beautiful place for a staycation, but even has a Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea and a picnic in the park, which will show the Party in the Palace on screens. Soak up the Royal sights, enjoy some food on the alfresco terrace and sip a cocktail in the sun. What more could you want?

View more on the Castle Hotel Windsor website now.

Jubilee-themed experiences

7. Visit the Tower of London and Champagne Afternoon Tea at Fortnum & Mason, London

Visit the historic landmark that is the Tower of London and pair it with fine dining afternoon tea at Fortnum & Mason afterwards. Where the Crown Jewels are housed, you can also head to the Royal grocer’s restaurant in their gorgeous courtyard afterwards for afternoon tea and a glass of Champagne. Nice.

View now on the Virgin website.

8. Southbank Centre’s Jubilee events, London

London’s Southbank Centre has a full programme of Jubilee events to celebrate HRH.

Mark Ball, the Southbank Centre’s Artistic Director, said: “We’re marking Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a range of events across a multitude of art forms with wide-ranging appeal – from the jazz of Duke Ellington’s The Queens Suite, to exploring punk and the clash of cultures at the time of the Silver Jubilee, to re-imagined folk-dance and a party for 2-5-year-olds. We wanted our Jubilee to be an open programme – for anyone of any age, background or cultural interest to be inspired to attend and to celebrate the long weekend.”

View now on the Southbank centre website.

9. The Ganymede Street Party, London

The Ganymede invites you to London’s most stylish street party, taking place on Belgravia’s Elizabeth Street. A stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace, the Street party will take place Sunday 5th June 11am to 6pm. With live music and delicious food, the bar promises to offer all of the best cocktails and ales.

View more on the Ganymede website.

10. Blooms at Hampton Court Palace, Richmond

The Royal Palace in Richmond is joining in with the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations with a beautiful display of flowers in the palace gardens. Don’t miss this one.

View more on the Hampton Course Palace website.

11. The Stafford Jubilee Street Party, Mayfair

On Sunday 5th June, the cobbled courtyard will turn into a Jubilee Street Party. With a selection of the best British party food including scotch eggs and game sausage rolls, you’ll be sure to street party in style.

View more on The Stafford website.

Official jubilee engagements

12. Trooping of the colour, London

This is the first of the official Platinum Jubilee events taking place on Thursday 2nd June. The parade will see thousands of soldiers, horses and musicians parade from The Mall to the Horse Guards parade. The perfect way to start your bank holiday.

View more on the Platinum Jubilee website or check out the entire list of Official events here.

Spa Days

13. Ancient baths Royal Indulgence day, London

If time to relax is what you need then The Ancient Baths in Covent Garden is the spot for you. Designed to balance the mind and body, the Aire Ancient Baths have developed a special treatment for The Platinum Jubilee. The Royal Indulgence will be AIRE London’s signature experience over this weekend… guaranteed to make you come out feeling like a Queen.

View more on the Aire Baths website now.

14. Titanic Spa, Yorkshire

The UK’s first eco-friendly spa, protect animals and boost your relaxation levels by visiting. We can’t think of much better ways to relax over the weekend or after a busy street party…

View more now on the Titanic Spa website.

15. The Queen’s Jubilee Facial, The Londoner

The Londoner has created a Jubilee facial that is fit for a Queen. The 12 step facial includes a back exfoliation and massage, cleanse and exfoliate and even includes a face and arm massage. Enjoy.

https://www.thelondoner.com/jubilee/beauty