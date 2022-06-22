Kate Middleton’s white suit is this summer’s wardrobe essential

The look to power you through the heat...
The Duchess of Cambridge has done it again. Kate truly is a style icon. First, she stepped out in the blazer of dreams, and now, Kate Middleton’s white suit is inspiring us to revamp our summer wardrobes.
Kate always re-wears her outfits, and today was no different. The Duchess was in London to attend the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument, in a white suit she last wore on a trip to Jamaica.
The all-white outfit was by Alexander McQueen, and Kate paired it with matching white heels, a Mulberry handbag and statement earrings.
A blazer suit may seem like the last thing you need in the heat, but thanks to the colour, it’s actually perfect for pretty much every summer occasion. Plus, when the rain is tempting to ruin your day and your summer dress is no longer keeping you warm, a blazer is the solution.
A white power suit can be dressed up and down. For a casual look, we suggest going for your favourite pair of trainers and a colourful tee. To dress it up, why not take a leaf out of Kate’s book and go for a white vest and matching heels?
We’ve scoured the internet for our favourite white blazers and suit trousers, so keep on scrolling and get ready to shop.
Get the look: Kate Middleton white suit:
Compact Tailored Jacket,
was £179 now £143.20 | Karen Millen
Interesting notched detailing lends this classic cotton-blend jacket a directional touch. Detailed with a single button closure, this luxe style gives suiting a fresh take.
Bea Tie Waist Blazer, £268 | Reiss
The gorgeous tie detail gives this white blazer a modern update. The linen blend is lightweight enough for summer, and features a single button closure.
Satin Lapel Collar Tuxedo Blazer, £59.99 | Zara
This blazer features a satin lapel collar, long sleeves, front flap pockets and defined shoulder pads.
Compact Stretch Slim Leg Trouser,
was £109 now £87.20 | Karen Millen
Crafted from the brand’s signature Compact Cotton Stretch fabric, these trousers promise the perfect amount of stretch and show off a fuss-free, streamlined silhouette.
Satin Look Wide Leg Trousers, £45 | Marks and Spencer
These versatile satin-look trousers can be dressed up or down for work and weekends. Regular fit, with a comfy high waist and chic wide legs. Side pockets for your essentials and complete with a classic hook, bar and zip fastening.
Wide Leg Suit Trousers, £49.99 | Mango
Mango’s wide leg suit trousers come with a side zip fastening and are made from sustainable fibres. Perfect.