Kate Middleton’s white suit is this summer’s wardrobe essential

The look to power you through the heat...

The Duchess of Cambridge has done it again. Kate truly is a style icon. First, she stepped out in the blazer of dreams, and now, Kate Middleton’s white suit is inspiring us to revamp our summer wardrobes.

Kate always re-wears her outfits, and today was no different. The Duchess was in London to attend the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument, in a white suit she last wore on a trip to Jamaica.

The all-white outfit was by Alexander McQueen, and Kate paired it with matching white heels, a Mulberry handbag and statement earrings.

A blazer suit may seem like the last thing you need in the heat, but thanks to the colour, it’s actually perfect for pretty much every summer occasion. Plus, when the rain is tempting to ruin your day and your summer dress is no longer keeping you warm, a blazer is the solution.

A white power suit can be dressed up and down. For a casual look, we suggest going for your favourite pair of trainers and a colourful tee. To dress it up, why not take a leaf out of Kate’s book and go for a white vest and matching heels?

We’ve scoured the internet for our favourite white blazers and suit trousers, so keep on scrolling and get ready to shop.

