Kate Middleton just stepped out in the blazer of dreams

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We will be recreating this look ASAP.

The Duchess of Cambridge has done it again. Kate Middleton pulled out all the stops for her Platinum Jubilee wardrobe, and the royal returned to work on Wednesday in another dreamy outfit.

Kate visited the Little Village’s hub in Brent to meet staff and hear about how the baby bank is supporting local families. The establishment ensures that families have access to essential items for their young children.

The Duchess opted for cream, collarless blazer during the visit, which she paired with a simple white tee and black flared trousers. She finished off her chic ensemble with matching black heels and a woven clutch bag.

Video you may like:

In terms of hair and makeup, Kate made sure to keep things simple. She wore her brunette hair in a sleek, straight style and sported a natural makeup look, finishing things off with a subtle smokey eye.

The royal’s outfit is perfect for heading to the office this summer, and her cream blazer is an absolute wardrobe essential for the warmer weather. If you were hoping to recreate the look, then you’re in luck, as we’ve scoured the internet for the best cream blazers to buy now. Just keep on scrolling…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s cream blazer:

Jaeger Pure Linen Tailored Blazer, £160 | Marks and Spencer

Add a smart finish to summer looks with this cool, pure linen blazer by Jaeger. This timeless piece is cut to a tailored fit, with classic lapels and welt pockets. The open front and curved edges make it perfect for layering. View Deal Single-Breasted Blazer, £59.99 | H&M

H&M’s blazer is made from a linen and lyocell weave. It features a relaxed fit with notch lapels, a one-button fastening at the front, jetted front pockets, a fake chest pocket and a single back vent. View Deal

Hopsack Collarless Blazer, £220 | Jigsaw

This tailored blazer is cut from a viscose blend with a hopsack weave by Portuguese heritage mill Riopele. It is collarless for a minimal look, and features a single shell button fastening, jet flap pockets and a back vent. View Deal

Fitted Suit Jacket, £49.99 | Mango

Mango’s fitted suit jacket features a tailored design with a V-neck collar, shoulder pads, two side pockets and a single button fastening. View Deal