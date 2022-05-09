Kate Middleton’s underwear trick to avoid wardrobe malfunctions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge has many tricks up her sleeve when it comes to dressing. She has a bra hack for when she wears sheer dresses, packs clothes in a clever way to avoid creases and even has a trick to make old coats seem like new.

Royal protocol dictates that women often wear skirts, and Kate is no exception, often opting for midi style tailored gowns. To make sure she always looks impeccable in them, she invests in basic underwear that will keep any wardrobe malfunctions at bay. More specifically, any unseemly lines that show her underwear through her skirt.

According to Myka Meier, a royal etiquette specialist, who was interviewed by Fabulous, ‘The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, relies on strapless and seamless underwear to give a polished look.’

Kate’s stylist is also said to bulk buy ‘no VPL’ knickers, which stands for no visible panty line. This means the underwear will be flush with her body, with no seams or lines standing out.

It’s a great option if you don’t want to go down the shapewear or control knickers route, and many celebrities are fans of the staple. You can shop some of the best styles above.

Meanwhile, when it comes to wearing bras with sheer dresses, the Duchess has her stylist sew bras into her dress, this way she gets the full support, without having any bra straps on show. Genius.