Kate Middleton uses this trick to make old coats seem like new

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her impeccable taste in clothes (amongst other things) and the fact that she often rewears outfits, to make the most of her extensive collection.

She especially recycles her coats, and although she has had some of them for years, they never look out of style. That’s because she has a nifty hack to make them appear new.

Kate simple adds one item to her coat: a belt. As you’ll see from the pictures below, she was first pictured wearing this khaki coat on a visit to Edinburgh in 2016 (right), and she wore a thin black belt over it.

The following year, she wore it to Sandringham at Christmas, and this time wore a thicker black belt. Then in 2019, she wore it again, this time with no belt at all, for a visit to Blackpool.

Those are just a couple of examples for you, she has recreated the trick with many other coats in her wardrobe, including the one below for a St Patrick’s Day celebration. The Duchess clearly has a extensive belt collection for just this purpose, and I have to admit it’s a very nifty trick.

Of course, a woman who is so often photographed has more than one styling trick up her sleeve. She previously had a seamstress change the neckline of an Alexander McQueen red carpet dress to give it a modern update.

The Duchess also never suffers from wardrobe malfunctions thanks to an array of tricks which include weighing down hems to avoid them blowing up in the wind, wearing gel pads in her heels to avoid blisters and wearing shoes that are a size bigger for the same reason.

It seems we are forever learning from her.