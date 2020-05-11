Kate Middleton has a great bra hack if you don’t want peeping straps

Kate Middleton is always impeccably dressed and has used various dressing hacks during her time as a royal. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly uses this skirt trick to stop dresses from flying up, and often holds a clutch bag for a pretty surprising reason.

Kate never has a hair out of place, and many have noticed that no matter what she wears she’s never photographed with her bra strap even slightly on show.

While she has to follow strict royal fashion etiquette – which includes everything from wearing hats, to avoiding certain colours and even the thought behind their jewellery choices – for most people, a peeping strap is an everyday occurrence.

And while it’s hardly the end of the world if your underwear does decide to pop out and say hello, many opt for outfit-specific bras depending on the dress or top they’re wearing.

So if you fall into that category, the Duchess has a pretty brilliant bra strap and VPL hack which you can choose to employ if you so wish.

According to The Sun, royal etiquette expert and The Beaumont Etiquette founder, Myka Meier, says the secret to hiding lines is special underwear.

She shared a tip on Instagram which she claims Kate uses – investing in a seamless body suit.

Posting a photo of the royal at Ascot in 2019 wearing a blue Elie Saab dress, she wrote: ‘Royal Style Hack Alert! Ever wonder why you never see bra straps?! Swipe to see a secret trick which is a must-have royal wardrobe piece!” before sharing an image of a neutral body suit.

Meier told the publication: ‘Underwear and bras are considered private intimate wear, and for royals to put intimate apparel on display would simply not be done.’

She continued: ‘One option being a bra that is actually sewn into the piece. A second option is strapless shape wear, which is a one piece that either snaps at the bottom or has legs attached.’

So if you want to keep your undies under, you could try this.

Otherwise, as you were.