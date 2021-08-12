We should all copy Kate Middleton’s genius packing hack

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the Cambridges tour the world for royal engagements on a regular basis (pandemic notwithstanding) it’s no surprise Kate Middleton has become a dab hand at packing.

She has a catalogue of hacks, including dresses having their own seats on the plane and the outfit she never wears when flying. She also always makes sure to pack a black outfit, should there be a death in the family when she is travelling.

And to keep all said garments spotless and crease-free, the Duchess makes sure she organises them specifically in her suitcase. In fact, she is said to carefully fold clothes before wrapping them individually in tissue paper, a far cry from the careless chuck-in-the-suitcase technique most of us adopt.

Furthermore, as mentioned previously, her dresses usually get their own seats on the plane to make sure they are laid flat, and are packed away in separate garment bags, which explains why Kate always looks flawless when she steps off a plane.

However, she isn’t the only royal with excellent packing skills, as Meghan Markle also has her own version of the hack.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to separate garments with tumble dryer sheets to keep them smelling fresh.