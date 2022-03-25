Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

*Adds to basket immediately*

The Duke and Duchess’ tour of the Caribbean may be coming to an end, but Kate Middleton’s outfits continue to wow onlookers. During a visit to the Bahamas on Friday, the royal stepped out in a pastel green dress by Self-Portrait, and it was giving us all of the Spring vibes.

The couple braved the rain to meet with schoolchildren at Sybil Strachan Primary School in the capital city, Nassau. Kate paired her designer dress with a pair of white heels by Jimmy Choo and delicate gold earrings. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she kept her makeup natural, letting the dress do all the talking.

We can’t help but think that her outfit would be perfect for the upcoming wedding season…

Video you may like:

Luckily, Self-Portrait have an almost identical version available online. We’d snap it up quickly, as it’s sure to sell out in no time. The chiffon number features an A-line silhouette, short sleeves and a structured waist. The only difference appears to be the pearl buttons down the front, which Kate may have had changed.

Self-Portrait Chiffon Midi Dress, £350 | MatchesFashion

How stunning is this Self-Portrait dress? Pair with white heels like Kate for the perfect wedding guest attire or casual it up with trainers and a denim jacket for Spring and beyond. View Deal

The Duchess has gone all out with her tour wardrobe this year, honouring the Queen with this evening attire, as well as a yellow dress that nodded to the Jamaican flag and a gorgeous The Vampire’s Wife gown. A true fashion icon.

If you are curious about more of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, we’ve got all the info, alongside her favourite beauty products, too. There is everything from her go-to lipstick to her favourite mascara. Don’t say we don’t treat you.