Was Kate Middleton’s yellow dress a tribute to Jamaica?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are continuing their tour of the Caribbean, and have just landed in Jamaica after visiting Belize.

Naturally, all eyes are on Catherine’s tour wardrobe, and it hasn’t disappointed so far. She wore a The Vampire’s Diary sequin gown for an evening celebrating Belizean culture and the Queen’s Jubilee, and on her first day wore a bold summer dress in the colours of the Belize flag.

On arrival in Jamaica, the Duchess stepped out in a custom yellow Roksanda gown which experts said was a nod to the yellow in the Jamaican flag. This comes amidst protests against the British royals in the country due to their historical ties with colonialism.

Kate accessorised her yellow gown with white and gold Aquazzura pumps and a matching clutch bag. Later in the day, she changed into a printed midi dress, which she teamed with a bangle by Lashawndla Bailey-Miller, a Jamaican designer.

The couple visited the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum where Bob Marley used to live, and participated in a jam session.