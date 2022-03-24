Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen with her latest outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last night Prince William expressed his sorrow at slavery in Jamaica. In an impassioned speech, he said, ‘I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.

‘I want to express my profound sorrow – slavery was abhorrent and it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage, and fortitude.’

This comes after he and Kate Middleton landed in Jamaica amongst protests due to the family’s history with colonialism. Whether on purpose or not, the Duchess had chosen a yellow dress that nodded to the Jamaican flag as they stepped off the plane.

The pair attended a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King’s House in Kingston, and dresses up for the occasion.

Kate opted for a gorgeous off-the-shoulder design from one of her favourite labels, Jenny Packham. Made of tulle, it featured a full skirt and cinched waist and was covered in subtle crystals.

What really drew the eye though were her accessories, which were a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth. The brooches were bestowed by Her Majesty: the top one is the Royal Family Order brooch – which features a yellow bow and a portrait of the Queen – and the bottom one is Kate’s Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star.

She also borrowed diamond and emerald jewellery from her grandmother-in-law.