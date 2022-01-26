Kate Middleton just stepped out in a bold leopard print dress

The royal took a walk on the wild side...
Ah, leopard print. Some people love it, some people hate it. Here at Marie Claire, we believe it’s all about the execution, and the Duchess of Cambridge just showed us how to style the print in the most sophisticated of ways.
Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday for a visit to the London headquarters of mental health text line, Shout. The royal met with volunteers to thank them for their invaluable efforts. The visit also marked the service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
Kate opted for a khaki leopard print midi dress by designer Derek Lam 10 Crosby. The dress featured a pussy bow neckline with a tiered hem and button fastenings. Kate paired the statement number with black suede knee high boots by Ralph Lauren and accessorised with her favourite £10 gold hoop earrings from ASOS.
Sadly, it seems that ‘the Kate effect‘ is still in full swing, as her dress is currently sold out online. But not to fear, as we have sourced lots of chic alternatives for you to shop.
For hair and makeup, the Duchess sported her signature bouncy curls (which can easily be recreated with your best curling wand) and fresh, natural makeup. Check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products to see how the royal creates her go-to makeup looks.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s leopard print dress
Clouded Leopard Shirred Dress, £149 | Whistles
This leopard print dress from Whistles features a flattering V-shaped neckline, shirring at the waist and elbow-length sleeves.
Belted shirt dress, £24.99 | H&M
H&M’s belted khaki shirt dress is crafted from a softly draping viscose weave so it falls beautifully when worn.
V Neck Printed Midi Dress, £28 | Very
This paisley print dress from Very looks super similar to Kate’s leopard number. It comes in a midi length with a flared hem.
Blouson Sleeved Midi Shirt Dress,
was £195 now £97 | Ted Baker
Ted Baker’s slinky shirt dress can be styled for day or night. It features statement balloon sleeves and a matching belt that allows for a perfect fit.
Sosandar Animal Print Midi Dress, £59 | John Lewis
This animal print dress by Sosandar features a flattering v-neckline and long sleeves, and flares out at the hem for added movement.