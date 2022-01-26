Kate Middleton just stepped out in a bold leopard print dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal took a walk on the wild side...

Ah, leopard print. Some people love it, some people hate it. Here at Marie Claire, we believe it’s all about the execution, and the Duchess of Cambridge just showed us how to style the print in the most sophisticated of ways.

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday for a visit to the London headquarters of mental health text line, Shout. The royal met with volunteers to thank them for their invaluable efforts. The visit also marked the service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.

Kate opted for a khaki leopard print midi dress by designer Derek Lam 10 Crosby. The dress featured a pussy bow neckline with a tiered hem and button fastenings. Kate paired the statement number with black suede knee high boots by Ralph Lauren and accessorised with her favourite £10 gold hoop earrings from ASOS.

Sadly, it seems that ‘the Kate effect‘ is still in full swing, as her dress is currently sold out online. But not to fear, as we have sourced lots of chic alternatives for you to shop.

For hair and makeup, the Duchess sported her signature bouncy curls (which can easily be recreated with your best curling wand) and fresh, natural makeup. Check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products to see how the royal creates her go-to makeup looks.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s leopard print dress