Kate Middleton’s £10 gold hoop earrings are back in stock

Time to update your jewellery collection...



We have got some great news for you. You might know by now that the Duchess of Cambridge has a very impressive jewellery collection. From Kate Middleton’s diamond eternity ring, to her luxury Monica Vinader pieces, it’s no secret that the royal knows how to accessorise.

Remember Kate Middleton’s iconic gold earrings from none other than ASOS? That’s right, the Duchess snapped up a bargain pair of hoops for just £10, and of course they sold out immediately (that’s the ‘Kate effect’ for you). Well, get your purses at the ready, as they are now back in stock!

Kate Middleton was first spotted wearing them back in May 2021, as she attended the reopening of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. She styled them up with a red houndstooth dress by Alessandra Rich, finishing off the sophisticated ensemble with three delicate gold layered necklaces.

The Duchess was spotted wearing them for a second time later that year, while delivering a speech at the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign. Her red outfit got everyone talking, pairing a red pleated skirt by Christopher Kane with a matching turtleneck. We can’t wait to see how she will style her bargain hoops next.

ASOS DESIGN 14k Gold Plated Twist Hoop Earrings, £10 | ASOS

The 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings feature an open-ended band, with a stylish twist design and a clutch back.

The 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings feature an open-ended band, with a stylish twist design and a clutch back. They are sure to become a staple in your jewellery collection, however, we’d snap them up fast as they are bound to sell out in no time.

We’ve definitely ordered ourselves a couple of pairs, so now it’s time to sit back and relax, knowing our royally-approved jewellery is on its way…