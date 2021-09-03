Kate Middleton’s favourite £65 jeans are back in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s not often royals wear casual clothes so it’s worth taking notice when they do (of course, they’ll all be whipping out their Barbour jackets this week).

Kate Middleton in particular does love a good jeans and trainers combo, especially when she’s on official outings that don’t require formal attire.

One such occasion was when she got her Covid-19 vaccine and then visited the urban nature project at the Natural Science Museum back in June. For this, she donned a coral jacket over a white t-shirt, paired with high-waisted jeans and a pair of her favourite sustainable trainers by Veja.

The light wash denim was cropped at the ankle and featured a straight leg, and was surprisingly affordable, since it was by high-street chain & Other Stories.

Favourite Cut Cropped, £65 at & Other Stories

THE FAVOURITE CUT CROPPED is everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic cotton, this style offers a high waist, a slim, cropped leg and comfort stretch. View Deal

As soon as word got out though, the jeans sold out, and we can’t blame customers, since this style is super flattering and goes with everything.

Well the good news is that they are now back in stock, but you’ll have to hurry as I wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out again.

Make like Kate and wear them with a smart blazer and trainers, or a chunky oversized jumper and track sole boots come Winter.