The one accessory all the royals are required to wear at Balmoral

Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence, is a holiday destination for all royal family members over the summer months, and Kate Middleton has been visiting the estate since the early days of her relationship with Prince William (this year she was even granted a rare Balmoral privilege).

Prince Charles and Princess Diana famously started their honeymoon there after their wedding in 1981, and it has been the location of many happy holidays for the entire family.

It’s famously a time for them to wind down, and take a break from royal engagements. And of course, downtime means a more casual approach to dressing.

During the summer break, the Queen and her children and grandchildren love going for walks, horse rides and hosting BBQs, so you wouldn’t want to don your finest rags for this.

In fact, there is one accessory in particular everyone would (unofficially) be expected to wear: the Barbour jacket.

The label, originally known for its hunting and fishing jackets, has close ties with the royal family. In 1974, Prince Phillip granted the company its first Royal Warrant, and in 1981, The queen also gave them the honour, while Prince Charles gave a third one in 1987.

So if you see pictures of the royals roaming the grounds of the estate, you’ll likely see them wearing a jacket by the brand, as well as a pair of trusted Hunter wellies – a favourite with Kate Middleton.

Of course, these are the royals, so don’t expect to see them kicking back in tracksuits when they’re at home either. The holiday also includes formal dinners and lunches, for which Kate et al would be expected to dress up. It’s said that some days include as many as five outfit changes.