We all know there’s no one like the royals to dress up for an occasion, but at the moment, I’m rather obsessed with royals wearing casual clothes. It might be the lockdown, it might be the idea of them being a bit more like the rest of us, but I love it.

As ever, Princess Diana was the original trend-setter of the casual trend amongst royals (the Queen herself is said to have never worn jeans in her entire life).

Back in her Sloane Ranger days, she was known for her uniform of jeans and a t-shirt with an oversized blazer and cowboy boots, the latter of which she sometimes teamed with tracksuits. Because that’s the kind of legend she was.

A fan of the gym, she often wore cycling shorts and a baggy hoodie to head to her workouts, which she also purposefully wore to give lurking paparazzi an uninspiring outfit to pap.

Fast forward a few years and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have taken on the casual mantel.

Off-duty, the Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than a pair of slim-fitted jeans, a Breton top and Superga trainers, or a pair of wellies and a Barbour jacket. A keen sportswoman herself (she used to be on the rowing team at uni), she often partakes in sports and dresses up in all the suitable gear.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Duchess of Sussex is known for her trademark oversized boyfriend shirt, paired with jeans and ballet flats, heels or trainers. It’s said that since stepping down from royal duties, she has embraced her earlier Californian paired-back style, and even appeared in a video with baby Archie wearing cut-off shorts.

So without further ado, please scroll through this gallery of royals wearing casual clothes at various events across the decades, from sports days to official outings and family days out.