You could win The Crown’s Emma Corrin’s Golden Globes dress in a raffle for charity

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While we’re a bit starved for a proper red carpet this awards season (don’t worry, the Oscars will have an IRL one) we have caught some glimpses of pretty gowns, albeit slightly blurred and via Zoom.

One such gown was the fabulous Miu Miu dress Emma Corrin wore to virtually pick up her Golden Globes award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

On screen, we only caught a glimpse of that magnificent ruffle (it was inspired by Pierrot clowns), though Emma gave us a better look of the rest of the dress on her Instagram, which featured padded shoulders and a sea of crystals against a backdrop of black velvet. In other words: fabulous.

If you loved the dress as much as I did, you’re in luck, because that very same one (yes, the one Emma Corrin wore herself) could be yours for as little as £10, and you’d be helping a good cause too.

The custom gown is being raffled off in aid of The Survivors Trust, a charity which supports survivors of sexual violence.

Money from this raffle will specifically go towards the Live Chat Service, which launched last year and has been a lifeline for survivors, during this time where contact is restricted. For every £25 received, you’ll help fund the chat for one day.

You have until 8pm this Sunday 28th March to enter the raffle, for your chance to win the bespoke Miu Miu dress (almost £1,600 have been raised at time of writing). Of course, there can only be one winner, but knowing you’ve contributed to a great cause might just take the sting away if you don’t win the dress.

Good luck.