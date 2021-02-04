Three female directors have just made Golden Globes history

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it's about time!

Nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards have just been announced, ahead of the virtual ceremony to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on 28 February – and what a night it promises to be.

From Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy to Daisy Edgar-Jones and Cate Blanchett, every nominee is worthy of a gong, with Netflix original shows and films faring particularly well.

The Crown is leading in the TV categories, earning six nominations, including Best Actress for Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman and Best Actor for Josh O’Connor. And even Emily in Paris got a couple of well-deserved Golden Globe nods.

The biggest Golden Globes talking point however stems from the Best Director nominations – a category that has famously snubbed women in the past.

Greta Gerwig’s Best Director snub for Lady Bird in 2017 is one of the most notable, so loud that Natalie Portman made a political statement on the night by introducing ‘the all male nominees’. And on closer inspection, a female filmmaker hasn’t been nominated for a Golden Globe since 2014, with Ava DuVernay being the last to receive the nod for Selma.

This year, in a category of five Best Director nominations, three are women: Regina King for One Night in Miami, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.

After years of calls for more female recognition in the category, this is definitely a turning point and we must ensure it continues.

The nominees for the Academy Awards, SAGs and BAFTAs are yet to be announced, but the fact that the Golden Globes has started with a well-deserved female-led Best Director category is a promising start.

Huge congratulations to Regina King, Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell!