Emma Corrin has revealed that she was hospitalised after filming a dangerous scene of The Crown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the coronavirus-enforced lockdown 2.0 isolating us once more to our homes, we have never been more ready for the highly anticipated return of The Crown.

Yes, The Crown season four landed on Netflix this weekend and we’re all in binge-watch mode.

The fourth season sees its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Coleman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, The Crown’s Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking, joined by Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

Emma Corrin has stolen the show as Princess Diana, from the uncanny voice and remake of iconic fashion moments to the painfully raw scenes of her sadness. It’s great acting, but according to Emma, it came at a cost.

The actress opened up recently to Glamour about filming the fourth season, involving one incident where her oxygen levels dropped so low that she was hospitalised.

She and Josh O’Connor were filming in Spain to recreate Charles and Diana’s 1983 tour of Australia, and one scene proved a little too dangerous.

‘I’m asthmatic and had been ill for a while with a cough,’ Emma explained. ‘I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool. It was the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water.’

She continued: ‘We were meant to be flying back that night to the UK and went past a hospital to get antibiotics. The doctors gave me an oxygen test and said, “We can’t let you go because your oxygen levels are so low,” so I was hospitalised.’

The hospital staff were reportedly very aware of who she was and wanted to ensure that Emma wasn’t recognised, reportedly even asking her: ‘Would you like us to put a cardboard box over your head so no one recognises you?’

The Crown season four is out now.